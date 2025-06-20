Pashinyan, Erdogan discuss normalization of bilateral, Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

YEREVAN, June 20. /TASS/. Issues of the normalization of Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were the focus of a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, the Armenian prime minister’s press service said.

"The sides discussed the process of the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and stressed the importance of continuing the constructive dialogue and reaching concrete results. The leaders also touched upon regional processes and potential areas of bilateral cooperation in this context," it said.

Pashinyan reiterated his country’s commitment to the efforts toward peace and stability in the region and the policy of the normalization of relations with neighbors.

"The two countries’ leaders reiterated their readiness to continue direct contacts and dialogue. They exchanged views on the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process, as well as on the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace project," the press service said.

This is Pashinyan’s first working visit to Turkey.

The "Crossroads of Peace" project, which was put forward by the Armenian government, implies unblocking the transport links with Azerbaijan and their integration into the entire region’s infrastructure. When implemented, this project will link the East and the West from the Caspian to the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the North and the South from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.