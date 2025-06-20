UK Foreign Office: 14 European countries to step up fight against Russia's 'shadow fleet'

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. The foreign ministers and government representatives of 14 European countries have agreed to develop a joint approach to the so-called ‘shadow fleet’ of Russia, according to a communique distributed by the UK Foreign Office following a meeting of representatives of Belgium, the UK Britain, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, France, Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

"Today, we have agreed to further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a joint and coordinated approach by our national authorities to address Russia’s shadow fleet. We intend to compile a common set of guidelines in line with international law to promote responsible behavior at sea, strengthen compliance with international law, and ensure transparency across maritime operations," the document says.

The representatives of 14 European countries have promised to "take appropriate action within international law," if vessels "fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea."

Earlier, the UK authorities added almost 300 tankers allegedly involved in transporting Russian energy resources to the sanctions list. All of them are prohibited from entering UK ports under threat of detention, they will be denied registration in the UK ship registry, and their current registration, if applicable, may be terminated.

The Russian Embassy in the UK has consistently stated that anti-Russian restrictions are unlawful, represent an aggressive attack and are not able to influence Moscow's course.