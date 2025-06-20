IAEA’s reliable inspections system can guarantee no nuclear weapons in Iran — Grossi

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. The reliable inspections system of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can guarantee that no nuclear arms will be developed in Iran, the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi has said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the escalation between Iran and Israel held at Tehran’s request.

"Let me conclude by assuring the international community of the IAEA’s continued support at this very grave time. A diplomatic solution is within reach if the necessary political will is there, elements for an agreement have been discussed, the IAEA can guarantee through our watertight inspection system that nuclear weapons will not be developed in Iran," he emphasized, noting that these elements "can form the basis of a long-standing agreement that brings peace and avoids a nuclear crisis in the Middle East."

According to Grossi, "this opportunity should not be missed. The alternative would be a protracted conflict and a looming threat of nuclear proliferation that, while emanating from the Middle East, would effectively erode the NPT and the non-proliferation regime as a whole."

The IAEA chief added that the agency has no information on any damage to the Fordow nuclear site in Iran.

"Fordow is Iran's main enrichment location for enriching uranium at 60%. The agency is not aware of any damage at Fordow," he noted.