Putin’s meeting with news agencies was 'very to the point' — German journalist

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared rested, highly focused and precise during a meeting organized by TASS with heads of leading global news agencies, and the discussion was to the point, head of news service at the German news agency DPA (Deutsche Presse-Agenture), Martin Romanczyk, who participated in the event, said.

"Very focused, precise, well-prepared. Putin knows how to handle such situations," the journalist remarked in an interview with the German magazine Internationale Politik (International Politics) when asked about his impression of the Russian leader. Romanczyk noted that at such meetings, "you can ask [Putin] about anything." He said he personally raised questions about Germany, Friedrich Merz, and Taurus missile deliveries to Kiev.

Describing the atmosphere, Romanczyk said it was "generally tense" and that "there’s something unpredictable about it." At the same time, in interactions with reporters, "Putin always had the last word." "This was no ordinary situation for anyone present. Among the Europeans, I was the first to be able to ask a question," he explained.

"All the tabloids in the world keep wondering whether he’s sick. Was anything like that apparent? Honestly, no. Putin looked exceptionally well-rested, even though the meeting lasted well past midnight. Very to the point," the German journalist shared.

The president’s meeting with news agency heads took place as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.