MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions on 56 Russian individuals and 55 companies, most of whom are Russian manufacturing enterprises and firms, according to a decree posted on the website of Zelensky's office.

The list includes six firms from China and one from Belarus.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian individuals and companies, as well as citizens of other countries whom Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia. The government develops sanctions lists, makes proposals, and then the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine makes the decisions. Kiev also routinely lobbies Western countries to adopt its sanction proposals against Moscow.