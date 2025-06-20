Top German diplomat warns about risks of armed confrontation in Baltic region

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has warned about a looming threat of an armed confrontation in the Baltic Sea region.

"This is a zone where a threat of a military confrontation is quite real," he told a security conference in Germany’s Kiel as cited by the DPA agency.

According to the top German diplomat, the Baltic Sea region plays a crucial role in terms of Europe’s security. Hence, in his words, NATO’s increased military presence there is badly needed.

He reiterated Germany’s commitment to increase defense spending up to 5% of GDP.