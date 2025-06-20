Moldova’s opposition party to come out with election strategy soon — leader

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The Victory party will make its strategy for Moldova’s parliamentary election in September public in the next few days, the opposition party’s leader, Ilan Shor, told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working out our strategy right now. Over the next few days, we will elaborate it and present it," the politician said in response to a question about whether his political bloc could cooperate with other opposition parties in the former Soviet republic.

The Victory party is currently in the midst of work to develop the strategy, and talks are underway "both on the sidelines of SPIEF and outside the forum, day and night," he added.

Also, the politician continued, his bloc is working to develop an action plan to prevent any election fraud by the Moldovan authorities. His bloc, Shor said, "has mechanisms and tools" to fight against violations, and efforts are currently being made to introduce those.

Moldova is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on September 28. Ahead of the plebiscite, criminal cases have been launched against a number of opposition activists, including Head of Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul as well as lawmakers Irina Lozolvan and Alexander Nesterovsky.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum. TASS is its information partner.