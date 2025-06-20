Pro-Palestinian activists damage two military aircraft at air force base in England

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. Activists from the Palestine Action movement broke into RAF Brize Norton, the UK's largest airbase, located in Oxfordshire, southern England, and vandalized two military aircraft, the group reported.

"Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts. Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza," the movement said on X, attaching a video of the action.

According to the group, two Voyager refueling planes were taken out of service as a result of their efforts. The statement emphasized that two activists managed to infiltrate the base at night.

They used converted fire extinguishers to spray red paint into the turbine engines of the two Airbus Voyager aircraft and inflicted further damage with crowbars. Red paint, symbolizing Palestinian bloodshed, was also sprayed on the runway, and a Palestinian flag was left at the scene. The movement added that the activists, riding electric scooters, escaped detention.

"Whilst issuing pathetic statements of condemnation of Israel's actions, Britain has continued to play an active role in the Gaza genocide. Not allowing a genocide to happen means breaking the links which enable the mass murder and displacement of the Palestinian people," the organization added.

Commenting on the incident, a UK Defense Ministry official told Sky News: "We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating."