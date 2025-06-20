IAEA records damage to heavy water production plant in Iran’s Arak

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. The heavy water production plant near the Iranian city of Arak was damaged in an Israeli strike in the early hours of June 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"While damage to the Khondab Heavy Water Production Plant was initially not visible, the agency later assessed that key buildings at the facility were damaged, including the distillation unit," the IAEA stated on the X social media platform.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it had hit an inactive heavy water reactor in the Arak area, which is currently under construction. As the reactor did not contain any nuclear material, the IAEA said that no radiological consequence was expected. At the time, the agency did not have information on damage to the nearby heavy water production plant.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said after the attack that the Israeli strikes on the Arak area had caused no casualties. According to the Mehr news agency, the facility's equipment was evacuated beforehand.

The plant, located 190 kilometers southwest of Tehran, was opened in 2006.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran continued exchanging strikes in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and acknowledged damage to a number of facilities. The two countries remain locked in mutual strikes.