MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's signature on any document will hold no significance for Russia, as he is deemed illegitimate, according to Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Zelensky has forfeited his legitimacy; therefore, his signature on any document is irrelevant to Russia. <...> The circumstances have evolved to such an extent that there is little point in Zelensky signing anything, even if he genuinely wishes to do so," Medvedchuk wrote in his column on Smotrim.ru.

He further explained that the Ukrainian state is currently in a state of decline, primarily due to internal factors. The politician asserted that the Kiev regime cannot remain in power indefinitely and that a transition of authority is inevitable. He questioned how the new leadership would handle documents signed by Zelensky or members of his administration.

"There is no clear vision for Ukraine's post-war structure, nor any institution to oversee it. In a democratic country, opposition forces come to power responsibly, including by signing peace agreements. But Zelensky has dismantled the opposition, leaving no one to represent Ukraine in negotiations," Medvedchuk emphasized. He added that presently, there is no leadership capable of guiding Ukraine out of conflict, restoring peace, or rebuilding state institutions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with leading international news agency chiefs on June 19, addressed the issue of Zelensky's legitimacy. While a meeting with Zelensky remains possible, Putin questioned his legitimacy, noting that Moscow is indifferent about who conducts negotiations but insists that the final agreement be signed by recognized authorities. He stated, "If the top official is illegitimate, then the entire system of power is illegitimate."

Putin also pointed out that Zelensky's presidential powers officially expired after May 20, 2024. He highlighted Ukraine’s suppression of its Constitutional Court's 2014 decision that presidential terms cannot be extended, implying that Zelensky's term has effectively ended and his legitimacy cannot be restored through any means.

Furthermore, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) commented that conditions in Ukraine are unsuitable for holding genuine elections, asserting that the current regime in Kiev is only capable of staging superficial electoral processes.