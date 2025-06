TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Israel attacked the city of Rasht, located near the Caspian Sea in northern Iran's Gilan Province, the region’s deputy head Ali Bagheri reported.

"The territory of the Sefidrud Technology Park in Rasht was attacked by enemy forces early this morning. Currently, [the area] is being inspected for possible damage," IRNA quoted the official as saying.

According to the news agency, there was an explosion in the industrial zone.