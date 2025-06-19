US doesn’t see any signs China could provide military assistance to Iran — White House

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. Washington doesn’t sees any signs that China could provide military support to Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"I don't believe we're seeing any signs of that at this moment in time," she told reporters when asked if the US detected any evidence that China could extend military assistance to Iran as it is trading blows with Israel.

Leavitt also said she won’t comment on China’s offer of mediation in resolving the conflict ahead of US President Donald Trump.

According to the spokeswoman, the US president "enjoys a very respectful and cordial relationship" with China's President Xi Jinping.

"China and the United States share many strategic interests," she said.

Xi Jinping earlier said during phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the conflict in the Middle East is showing that the world has entered a new period of instability and dramatic change. The Chinese president put forward some proposals, saying the top priority is to facilitate a ceasefire. He also called for efforts to ensure the safety of civilians and warned against indiscriminate use of force.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to become a mediator.