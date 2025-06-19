US, Iran remain in contact — White House

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. Contacts between the United States and Iran continue, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"As for correspondence between the United States and the Iranians, I can confirm that correspondence has continued," she said at a regular briefing for reporters. According to the spokeswoman, contacts are going on "in both indirect and direct ways." At the same time, Leavitt noted that there are no announcements about potential meetings between US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials. "I am not tracking that on Mr. Witkoff's travel schedule, but I can certainly check in with him to be sure," the spokeswoman stated.

"Nobody should be surprised by the president's (US leader Donald Trump - TASS) position that Iran absolutely cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. He's been unequivocally clear about this for decades," Leavitt added.