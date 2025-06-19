Trump to make decision on strikes on Iran within two weeks — White House

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that there still are chances for diplomacy with Tehran and he will make a decision on strikes on Iran within the next two weeks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a briefing.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," she quoted Trump as saying.

Earlier, the US president did not rule out the possibility of US strikes on Iran. The Axios news website reported on June 17, citing sources, that Trump was seriously considering joining the war and launching a US strike against Iran's nuclear facilities.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.