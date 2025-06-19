Hungary ready to host Russia-Ukraine talks — top diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary is ready to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the offer stands, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready for that (hosting the talks between Russia and Ukraine - TASS). It was like three or four days after the war broke out that I called [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and the head of the presidential administration in Ukraine, Mr. [Andrey] Yermak. I told them that Hungary is ready to host any kind of negotiations between the two [sides] if they find it helpful. This offer is there, it's valid, we have not withdrawn that," Szijjarto noted.

"Everybody knows that, so if we can be helpful in that way, we are happy," the foreign minister said.

