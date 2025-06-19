Hungary rejects European Commission’s proposal to ban Russian energy resources — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Budapest rejects the European Commission’s (EC) proposal to ban Russian energy resources, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that it completely contradicts the European regulation.

"We reject this proposal. We believe that it completely contradicts the European regulation, completely contradicts the fundamental treaty of the European Union. The fundamental treaty states very clearly that decisions on national energy rights must be taken in favor of national potential. We reject this proposal. In fact, the European Commission violates the European regulation," he said when commenting on a corresponding initiative.

Hungary will never accept any sanctions on energy resources, which the European Commission is willing now, Szijjarto noted.

"We will never accept any sanctions on energy. Probably this is why the European Commission currently <…> wants to impose energy sanctions regarding trade," he said.

Earlier, the European Commission unveiled its plan to phase out supplies of Russian energy resources, including gas, oil and nuclear fuel, to EU countries by the end of 2027.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.