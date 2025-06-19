Grossi made IAEA tool for unleashing war against Iran — MFA

DUBAI, June 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has accused IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi of turning the agency into a tool for provoking conflict against Iran. In a post on his X social media account, Baghaei stated, "You have betrayed the non-proliferation regime. You have made the IAEA an accomplice in this unjust aggressive war, transforming it into a convenient instrument for countries that have not signed the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) to strip NPT signatories of their fundamental rights as outlined in Article 4."

Baghaei contended that the IAEA has failed to produce concrete evidence that Iran is actively seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Instead, he asserted, the agency's biased reports have been exploited by the US and the EU troika to craft resolutions filled with unfounded accusations of non-compliance. He argued that these resolutions serve as pretexts for military actions, citing Iran’s nuclear facilities to justify aggressive measures.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is solely peaceful. However, following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, Tehran ceased adhering to the treaty’s limits, progressively increasing uranium enrichment levels to 60%, a level nearing that required for nuclear weapon production, according to the IAEA.

Tensions escalated on June 13 when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Tehran responded with a retaliatory strike within 24 hours, and the two nations have continued to exchange military actions in the days since.