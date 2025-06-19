Unstable Middle East makes whole world 'unsafe', Xi tells Putin

BEIJING, June 19. /TASS/. The escalation in the Middle East affects global security, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Whenever there is instability in the Middle East, the entire world becomes unsafe," China’s public broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying. "The Israeli-Iranian conflict has caused a surprise escalation of tensions in the region, and this has also impacted global security," the Chinese leader said.

Xi called on the international community, in particular large powers that command a special influence on the parties in the conflict, to make efforts toward de-escalation. The UN Security Council should play a greater role in this regard, the Chinese leader added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing.

Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict.