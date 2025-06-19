Chinese Vice Premier Ding arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Russian city’s committee for external relations said in a Telegram post.

"Nizami Mamishev, deputy chairman of the St. Petersburg Government Committee for External Relations, greeted Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China and a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, at Pulkovo Airport upon his arrival in Russia at the invitation from the Russian government to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," the post reads.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian! ’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.