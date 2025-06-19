Indonesian president thanks Russia for expediting BRICS membership

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for helping fast-track the Asian country’s accession to BRICS.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to the Russian Federation for supporting Indonesia in gaining full BRICS membership over such a short time," he said when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Russia presided in BRICS in 2024, with the key event of the presidency being a BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in October, where it was decided to establish a category of BRICS partner countries. The first countries to become partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was initially named a partner country as well, but an announcement was issued on January 6 that it joined the group as a full member.

Prabowo Subianto thanked Putin for hosting him in July 2024 in his capacity as president-elect. He also explained that he was unable to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, as it took place during his first days in office.

"Of course I wanted to attend the summit in Kazan in person, but the thing is that at that time it had only been one day since my inauguration and I had to take care of appointments to the new cabinet," he said.

