Local radiation levels unaffected by attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities — GCC secretary

DOHA, June 19. /TASS/. The radiation levels in Arab states of the Persian Gulf remain stable despite Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

"At present, no deviations in radiation levels have been recorded in any GCC country. Environmental and radiation indicators remain within safe limits," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Albudaiwi stressed that "the escalation of the conflict poses a threat to the security of the organization’s member states." In this regard, he added, the GCC’s emergency operations management center was activated in the region on June 17 with the goal of monitoring, coordinating, and responding to potential risks, including radiological threats.

The GCC Secretary called on the United States to pressure Israel to cease fire and resume negotiations on the nuclear deal with Iran. According to him, GCC members continue regular engagement with the US and the UN to develop effective initiatives for a ceasefire and conflict resolution.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan, saying that uranium enrichment and production shops, laboratories, and infrastructure facilities were demolished. On June 19, the area around one of Iran's largest nuclear sites, a heavy water plant in Arak, also came under an Israeli attack.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate in resolving the conflict.