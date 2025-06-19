South African delegation headed by deputy president arrives in St. P for SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. A South African delegation led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the city’s annual International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Committee for External Relations announced via its Telegram channel.

"Member of the St. Petersburg Government and Chairman of the Committee for External Relations Yevgeny Grigoriev welcomed Deputy President Mashatile and his wife," the message reads.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.