Hybrid cyberattacks now everyday occurrence — Belarusian Security Council

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 19. /TASS/. Hybrid cyberattacks used as tools of political pressure have become a daily occurrence, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said at the frst international conference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) members on cybersecurity.

"Unfortunately, the use of hybrid cyberattacks to exert political pressure and destabilize the daily functioning of so-called 'undesirable' countries has become routine," he noted.

Volfovich emphasized that, in the absence of universally accepted international frameworks and methodologies for ensuring cybersecurity - combined with the rapid pace of technological development - a growing need arises for unconventional strategies to counter emerging threats. He stressed that acquiring new expertise, knowledge, and innovative approaches is essential to meeting this critical challenge.