Area of Iran’s Arak heavy water plant comes under Israeli attack — Mehr

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. The area around one of Iran’s largest heavy water plants in Arak came under an Israeli attack, according to Mehr news agency.

There are no risks of radioactive contamination as the equipment was evacuated before the strike came, the news agency said.

Commissioned in 2006, the heavy water production plant is situated 190 km southwest of Tehran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit. Mutual strikes are ongoing.

Russia condemned Israel’s actions and expressed its readiness to act as a mediator in resolving the conflict.