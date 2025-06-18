Iranian foreign minister denies sending team of negotiators to Oman

DOHA, June 18. /TASS/. The government of Iran has not sent a team of negotiators to Oman, which earlier hosted several rounds of consultations with the United States on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We have not sent a team of negotiators to the Sultanate of Oman," he told the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television. "I have not left Tehran with the negotiating team. This information is untrue."

On Wednesday, a number of Iranian media outlets reported citing Reuters that a team of Iranian negotiators had arrived in Oman. Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Esmail Baqaei denied the reports in a comment to the IRNA news agency. Later, IRNA reported that the information was circulating on social networks with reference to Reuters, but no such publications could be found on the agency’s newswire.

Since April, the US and Iran have been involved in indirect talks, mediated by Oman. Iran’s delegation to the negotiations is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. After several attempts were made to reach another agreement, the talks turned out to be hanging by a thread due to disagreements between the US and Iran over uranium enrichment.

The sixth round of talks was scheduled to take place in Oman’s capital Muscat on June 15, but was cancelled amid Israel’s attack on Iran.