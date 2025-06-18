Indonesian president arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in SPIEF — embassy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the country’s embassy told TASS.

"The president has arrived," the embassy said.

The president leads a high-ranking delegation that includes Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Brian Yuliarto and Agriculture Minister Andi Amran.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said President Vladimir Putin will run the gamut of issues with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto when the two meet for talks in St. Petersburg on June 19. Ushakov noted that Subianto had visited Russia many times in the capacity of defense minister, and on July 31 he paid a visit to Russia as the elected but not yet inaugurated president of Indonesia.

Earlier, Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said the visit is of great strategic importance, because it is aimed at strengthening the comprehensive cooperation and partnership between Indonesia and Russia.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."