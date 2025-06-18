No US decision yet on attack against Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. No decision on an attack on Iran was made at US President Donald Trump’s meeting with his top advisers in the White House Situation Room, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the sources, "Trump is considering a range of options, including a potential US strike against Iran."

Earlier, ABC News reported that the next 24 to 48 hours would be critical for the Israel-Iran conflict as Washington was determining whether a diplomatic solution is possible or if the president might resort to military action.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Israeli officials believe the US is close to joining the Jewish state’s operation.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days.