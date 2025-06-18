G7 leaders express support for Trump’s efforts to find peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

OTTAWA, June 18. /TASS/. The leaders of G7 countries support US President Donald Trump’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who chaired the group’s recent summit, said in a statement.

"G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement reads.

However, the document notes that G7 leaders seek "to maximize pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions."

According to earlier reports, the G7 group failed to adopt a statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the United States. Instead, Carney issued a statement as the summit’s chair.