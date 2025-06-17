Iran prepares missiles for striking US bases in Middle East — report

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Tehran is preparing to strike US military bases in the Middle East if Washington joins Israel's military campaign against Iran, the New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the Islamic Republic has "prepared missiles and other military equipment" and plans to start with US bases in Iraq.

Tehran would be ready to strike any American bases in Arab countries, the newspaper said. Iran could also start to mine the Strait of Hormuz to pin US warships in the Persian Gulf.

US officials said Iran would not need lengthy preparations to attack US bases. The US military in the Middle East has been put on high alert. The US has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East.