Trump drops idea of organizing meeting between US, Iranian officials — TV

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has dropped the idea of organizing a meeting between US top officials and Iranian representatives, CNN reported, citing its sources.

"Officials said Trump had, for now, moved away from the idea of dispatching top officials to a mutually agreed upon location in the Middle East to meet with the Iranians and attempt to hash out a deal," it said.

The New York Times reported earlier that Trump had suggested that his envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance try to meet with Iranian officials later this week.

