More than 150 airlines affected after Middle East airspace blocked off — FT

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. More than 150 airlines have been forced to change routes or cancel flights due to skies being closed in connection with the escalation in the Middle East, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

A source close to a major European air carrier told the publication that now airlines are forced to fly through a "really small corridor."

"We have to go around Russia already, so it does make it very difficult," the source said.

The newspaper notes that shares in major airlines have fallen since Israel launched attacks on Iran’s military infrastructure on Thursday of last week, with European carriers being hit hardest.

More than 3,000 flights have been cancelled in the Middle East since the latest escalation, the newspaper writes, citing Flightradar 24. The planes fly via Egypt and Saudi Arabia, avoiding the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The FT points out that the rerouting is leading to higher fuel costs and longer flight times, as well as disruptions schedules. In addition, the newspaper writes, the price of Brent crude has risen in light of the escalation, which will lead to higher fuel prices.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.