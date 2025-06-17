Israel not engaged in peace talks with Iran — defense minister

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. Israel is not holding any negotiations with Iran to settle the current conflict, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said during a visit to the site of a fallen Iranian rocket near the city of Herzliya, the Ynet portal reports.

"We are not conducting any negotiations, and we will not allow any harm to come to the people of Israel," the portal quoted Katz as saying.

When asked whether Washington would join the military campaign against Iran, Katz said that decision was up to US President Donald Trump.

"The decisions of the president of the United States are the decisions of the United States, and we will respect any decision and will be grateful for any help," he added.

According to him, "the United States is currently helping Israel defend itself against some attacks."