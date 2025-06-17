Israeli military detects more missile launches from Iran

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. The Israeli military has identified more missiles launches from Iran, with air raid sirens ringing out in the northern Jewish state, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a report.

"The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. <…> The IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," the report reads.

Sirens sounded "in several areas in northern Israel" after the identification of Iranian missiles, the IDF added.

Earlier, air raid sirens were activated near Tel Aviv and falling fragments were reported in an area of the Negev in the southern Jewish state.