Top Israeli diplomat tells EU’s Kallas that strikes on Iran boost European security

TEL AVIV, June 16. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said during a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Israeli strikes on Iran "contribute to the security of Europe."

"Briefed E.U. High Rep. for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on the IDF's operation in Iran and on the civilian casualties in Israel," the top Israeli official wrote on the X social network. "I emphasized that Israel's actions against Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missiles and drones directly contribute to the security of Europe."

"I stressed that we did not finish the job and will act to complete it," Sa’ar continued.

The minister also said he "highlighted the difference between the military targets Israel attacks and Iran's deliberate and illegal targeting of our civilian population."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.