Grossi fails to confirm Israeli intel findings on Iran’s nuclear program

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he cannot confirm Israeli intelligence data on Iran’s nuclear program.

"Well, I would not judge Israel’s intelligence readings. This is their evaluation of the situation, and I’m not familiar with the internal reports or information that they may have," Grossi pointed out. "Whereas until the early 2000s there used to be <...> the general consensus not only from the IAEA, but in general, internationally, there had been a more or less structured and systematic effort in the direction of a nuclear device - this is not the case now, or at least we cannot say that we, as the IAEA, have enough credible elements, which will be pointing directly into this eventuality," he added.

Meanwhile, Grossi stressed that "the accumulation of uranium enriched at 60%, which is almost military level, is a source of legitimate concern for us as the IAEA and international community."

"So, out of that, different countries will be making different assessments," Grossi clarified.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.