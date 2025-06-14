Military parade starts in downtown Washington

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The military parade on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the US Army starts in the downtown of the US capital, TASS reports from the scene.

About 6,500 servicemen and 150 various combat vehicles, including M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley armored fighter vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, will pass several hundred meters away from the White House. Helicopters and airplanes are expected to take part in the aviation part of the parade.

The parade takes place on the birthday of US President Donald Trump, who turned 79. The American leader attends the parade.