Israel acts with impunity backed by West — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The anti-Iranian resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors pushed through by the West became another confirmation of its support for Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"So Israel, to a certain degree, decided it can act with impunity. It saw yet another confirmation of unconditional support from a number of Western countries - not only the US but, undoubtedly, the leading European participants of talks on the Iranian nuclear program," the senior diplomat emphasized, commenting on Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.