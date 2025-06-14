Four critical buildings at Esfahan nuclear site damaged in attacks — IAEA

DUBAI, June 14. /TASS/. Four critical buildings at the nuclear site in Iran’s Esfahan were damaged as a result of attacks by Israel on June 13, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

The Uranium Conversion Facility and the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant were among the damaged buildings, according to the agency. "As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected," the agency said on social media X.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier that Iran's nuclear facilities in Isfahan had been attacked several times. On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces said that it had carried out an airstrike on a nuclear facility in Iran’s Isfahan. Uranium production and enrichment facilities, laboratories, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.