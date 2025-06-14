US military bases in Middle East may be target of Iran’s operation against Israel — Fars

DUBAI, June 14. /TASS/. The next stage of Iran's operation against Israel may include strikes on US military bases in the Middle East, Fars news agency reported on Saturday citing a senior Iranian military source.

"The war unleashed by the Zionist regime [Israel] through aggression will spread in the next days to all the territories occupied by this regime and American bases in the region, and the aggressors will be the target of a decisive and large-scale retaliatory strike by Iran," the source stated.

"This confrontation will not end with the actions delivered last night," he said. "Iran will continue delivering strikes. These actions will be very painful for the aggressors and will make them repent for what they have done."

The United States boasts a network of 1,000 military bases throughout the entire world. There are at least 170,000 American troops in more than 80 countries. In the Middle East, US military bases and facilities are located in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday night in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership "unleashed a war" against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will "use all force" to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.