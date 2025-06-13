Iran retaliates by attacking dozens of targets in Israel — IRGC

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Iran attacked dozens of targets in Israel, military facilities and airbases in response to Israeli attacks on Iran’s territory, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said in their statement.

"In response to the aggressive actions of the terrorist, bloodthirsty and child-killing Zionist regime (referring to Israel - TASS), committed this morning in Iran and leading to the death of a group of high-ranking military commanders, outstanding scientists and innocent citizens, especially defenseless children, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - as the defensive and offensive fist of the Iranian people - relying on the divine power, the wise leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] and the unanimous support of the noble people of Iran, launched a crushing and precise retaliatory strike on dozens of military facilities and air bases of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories during Operation True Promise - 3," the IRGC press service said in a statement.