UN urges to avoid dangerous standoff between Iran, Israel

UNITED NATIONS, June 13. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi amid the dramatic escalation of the situation in the region after Israel’s strikes, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay said.

"Earlier this morning, the Secretary General spoke to the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They, as you can imagine, discussed the situation created by the events unfolding in the past few hours," she said.

Guterres reiterated the position he expressed publicly earlier and stressed the need "to avoid, at all costs, a deadly confrontation that might get out of control," Tremblay added.