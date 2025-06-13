Turkey maximized security measures in view of Israel’s attack against Iran

ISTANBUL, June 13. /TASS/. Turkey has maximized security measures in connection with the Israeli attack against Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on the X.

"We have discussed situation in the light of the attack of Israel against Iran in all its aspects with all the required authorities. Maximal safety measures were taken amid risks in the region. Communications are maintained with countries of the region," the minister noted.

Turkey believes diplomacy is the only way to settle disputes between the United States and Iran on the Tehran’s nuclear program, Fidan stressed.

"In accordance with instructions of our president our relevant authorities are taking all the necessary measures based on the possible scenarios from development. From the very onset of developments we are closely in touch with many countries, such as Iran, Iraq, Jordan and the United States," the minister said.

"Progress in the process of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program initiated by US President Donald Trump is the only way to solve the conflict caused by the nuclear dispute. Diplomacy is the sole alternative to war," he added.