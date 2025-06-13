Trump says he is not worried about possible outbreak of war in the Middle East — Reuters

LONDON, June 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is "not worried about a regional war breaking out" in the Middle East because of Israel's strikes on Iran, Reuters reported.

According to him, the US still plans to hold a new round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program on June 15, but the President did not express confidence that they will take place. Trump also said that it is not yet clear whether Iran has a working nuclear program after the Israeli strikes.

Trump claims that Israel's ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons.