Armenia, Azerbaijan holding consultations to sign peace agreement — Armenian PM

YEREVAN, June 13. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding consultations to sign a peace agreement, the text of which has already been agreed upon by the parties, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Prague, as his press service reported.

"You know that this year we managed to complete negotiations with Azerbaijan on a peace agreement between our countries with positive results. That project was agreed upon on a bilateral basis, and now the time has come to sign a peace agreement. We are currently holding consultations with Azerbaijan to reach this point and sign a peace agreement," he said.

On March 3, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that Yerevan and Baku had agreed on the text of the peace agreement and completed the negotiation process. Yerevan explained that it was waiting for Baku to propose a place and date for signing the document. After this, Baku stated that in order to sign a peace agreement, Armenia must initiate the dissolution of the international negotiating format - the OSCE Minsk Group, and also remove from the constitution the reference to the Declaration of Independence, which mentions Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Armenian authorities noted that they are ready to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group simultaneously with the signing of a peace agreement and intend to adopt a new constitution, but called the latter point an "internal issue" of the country.