Israel attacked Iran over its progress toward getting nuclear weapons — envoy

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities due to concerns over Tehran’s progress toward developing nuclear weapons, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told TASS.

"Israel will not permit an existential threat to emerge from a regime that openly declares its intent to carry it out," the ambassador stated.

"Therefore, tonight, in response to Iran’s dangerous advancement toward nuclear weapons capabilities, we took action to neutralize the threat," she clarified.