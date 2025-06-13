Israeli strikes impossible without US knowledge, coordination — Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Israeli strikes on Iran would have been impossible without the knowledge and coordination of the United States, which will bear responsibility for the attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran would not have been carried out without coordination and permission of the United States. Therefore, the United States as the main ally of the regime will also bear responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this reckless act," the statement says.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran had "a legitimate right to respond" over the attack, in accordance with the UN Charter. The response will be delivered "in a form to be determined by the armed forces of the republic."

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called it a "preemptive strike" and warned his compatriots about Iran’s retaliatory attack.