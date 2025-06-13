US did not assist Israeli strikes on Iran — official

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. The United States did not participate in the Israeli strike on Iran, and did not assist the Jewish state in carrying out this attack, a US official told TASS.

"We are aware of the reports of strikes, there was no US involvement or US assistance," the source said.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said his country had delivered a "preemptive strike" on Iran and warned his country’s residents about a looming Iranian retaliation attack. In this regard, he declared a state of emergency in the country.