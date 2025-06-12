G7 summit to begin one day later, on June 16 — Kyodo

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. The summit of the G7 group of nations (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan), scheduled to begin in Canada on June 15, will convene one day later, the Kyodo news agency reported citing a Canadian official.

In his words, G7 leaders plan to publish more brief thematic statements instead of a universal declarations on the outcomes of their meeting.

Previously, the CTV television said citing a source in the Canadian government that a final statement is not expected. Instead, some participants may publish joint communiqu·s on certain subjects.