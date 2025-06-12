Trump says he seeks diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear program issue

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Washington is seeking to reach a diplomatic agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran," Trump wrote.

In his words, Iran "could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon."

Earlier on Thursday Trump said the United States and Iran were close to reaching an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program. In his words, the Washington administration does not want Israel to hold a military operation against the Islamic Republic.

On June 11, CBS reported citing "multiple sources" that US officials have been told that Israel is fully ready to launch an operation against Iran. According to The Wall Street Journal, this may happen on June 15 if Tehran refuses to accept tough restrictions on its nuclear program, proposed by the United States.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh stated on Wednesday that if an armed conflict with the United States broke out, Iran would attack all US military bases in the Middle East.