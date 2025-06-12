Azerbaijani president congratulates Putin on Russia Day

BAKU, June 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Russia Day.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and good wishes on your national holiday, Russia Day. The people of Azerbaijan and Russia have long shared the bonds of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support," reads the message published on the Azerbaijani leader’s website.

Aliyev pointed out that "these good traditions create a solid basis for the comprehensive development of relations between our countries and the deepening of cooperation on a wide range of issues.".